The Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events for the week of Jan. 6 to Jan. 12 including the first blood drive of the year, an Emerald Ash Borer talk and two space themed programs. Check out the details below.
Monday
Origami Folders is a free program for children aged 7 to 12 that will take place on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Participants can learn more about origami and paper folding techniques come enjoy this creative program. Registration is available online.
Tuesday
The featured program of the week is the Emerald Ash Borer, a free informational session to help homeowners and others about the destructive nature of this beetle. The program will take place at 9:30 a.m. with registration available online.
Wednesday
A Financial Workshop, Putting your financial house in order, concepts for financial organization, will take place at noon on Wednesday. The program is free and registration is available online.
Thursday
DNA and Genealogy is a free program at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Are you thinking about taking a DNA test, or have you already taken one, but don’t know how to make sense of the results? This class will help you get started with the DNA side of your family tree. Registration is available online.
Friday
A Red Cross Blood Drive will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood to reserve your appointment time. Walk-ins are also welcome, but you may have a longer wait time.
Saturday
Launch Day is a free program where participants can experience hands-on science and STEM activities as we launch our Computational Thinking Exhibit. Tour the exhibit at your own pace with extra staff on hand to answer questions and lead related programming. The program will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Sunday
Space Talk: Using Computation Astronomy is a free program featuring Vanderbilt University’s Dan Burger who will be talking about how our visualization techniques are being used to solve problems here at home and discuss the possibilities for visualization ahead. The program will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday with registration available online.
