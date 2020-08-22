The first, drenched week of prep football for Williamson County is in the books.
Below are scores from select games this week.
Fairview 18, Page 3
The Fairview Yellowjackets are flying high after topping a 5-A contender.
The 3-A program went on the road Friday night and topped Page 18-3 to start the year.
CPA 20, Riverdale 7
The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions got the year started off on the right note.
Langston Patterson rushed in one of the team's three touchdowns during the game, another coming on a defensive fumble recovery in the end zone.
The team plays Independence on the road next week.
GCA has to halt game due to power outage, reconvening Saturday
After leading Zion Christian 13-0 with just 3 minutes left before half, the night's storms got the best of Grace Christian Academy's electricity.
The power went out at the stadium, sending the Lions to resume play Saturday at 4 p.m., per the school.
Columbia Central 27, Spring Hill 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.