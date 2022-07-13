Whether it’s indoors or outdoors, there is always something to do on weekends in Williamson County and the surrounding area. Here are a few suggestions.
Bethlehem Fish Fry
Friday marks year No. 47 for the Bethlehem United Methodist Fish Fry, one of Williamson County’s longest-running events. With live music, all-you-can-eat, farm-raised catfish and a free children’s play area, the Bethlehem UMC Fish Fry will be held on the shaded grounds of the church off Old Hillsboro Road in the Grassland area from 4-8 p.m.
Tickets for adults are $15 in advance and children, ages, 3 to 10, are $10 in advance at the church or online at http://www.bethlehemumc.com/. On the day of the event, adults are $18 and children are $12 and children 3 and under are free. Hot dogs are available too. Click here for more information, or contact the church at 615-794-6721.
Tours of McLemore House Museum
Tours of this historic home in the Hard Bargain neighborhood of Franklin are available every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The McLemore House, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was the home of former slave Harvey McLemore and was owned by the McLemore family from 1880 to 1997. It is now a museum after having been fully restored over the past couple of years.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students 12 and under. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.
‘Anne of Green Gables’
Step out of the heat for this rendition of the popular story of the feisty orphan Anne Shirley who brings quirky behavior to the family that adopted her. Anne navigates school, friendship and life in Avonlea in this charming coming-of-age tale. The play will be held Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. each day at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center in Franklin. It is this summer’s production of the Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s Straight to the Stars Youth Theatre. Tickets and more information are available by clicking here.
Full Moon Pickin’ Party
This popular bluegrass music series is held every month just over the Williamson County line in Nashville’s Percy Warner Park. Hosted by Friends of Warner Parks, it is considered one of Nashville’s most popular outdoor events, attracting families, friends and dog lovers from all over to hear local musicians play together under the full moon. Attendees can enjoy traditional bluegrass music, fare from local food trucks, craft beer, and more as July’s event takes place Friday from 6-10 p.m. inside the Percy Warner Equestrian Barn.
Tickets for the family-friendly Pickin’ Party are $25, and can be purchased here.
