The weather’s looking ideal for outdoor activities this weekend, including Friday night’s Franklin Art Scene and Sunday’s first Kite Festival hosted by the Williamson County Parks and Recreation at the Franklin Recreation Complex.
And even if a little rain sneaks in, the Franklin Civil War Round Table will be featuring a program inside Hiram Masonic Lodge on a Presbyterian minister who witnessed several Civil War events.
Franklin Art Scene
Where: Downtown Franklin
When:Friday, 6-9 p.m.
A great way to welcome March is to go strolling through downtown Franklin for the monthly Art Scene, where you’ll find a variety of artists and their artwork in a number of locations. The Passport Program, which kicked off in January, will return for its final month. This program invites guests to grab a passport at any of the sites and have it stamped along the way. Visitors with eight or more site visit stamps will be entered in a drawing for a $100 gift card to Gray’s on Main and two movie tickets to the Franklin Theatre.
Kite Festival
Where: Franklin Recreation Complex
When: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Williamson County Parks and Recreation is partnering with Chicago Kite to host WCPR's inaugural Kite Festival. This is a free family event with numerous kinds of kites and stunt kites, some even reaching 100 feet in the air! The festival will also include music, entertainment and other activities. Concessions from on-site food trucks will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Chase at Chase.Cribbs@williamsoncounty-tn.gov or 615-302-0971 ext. 2214.
Franklin Civil War Round Table
Where: Franklin’s Hiram Mason Lodge, 115 Second Ave. S.
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Mississippian and Presbyterian minister Thomas Markham witnessed some of the Civil War’s most memorable events including the Vicksburg Siege, fall of Atlanta and the Battle of Franklin. His first-hand accounts through letters to friends and family, including those at Franklin’s Carnton mansion, will be discussed by speaker Joseph Ricci, a native of New Orleans.
