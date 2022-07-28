The weather has been too hot to do much of anything outdoors, and now it looks like a few days of rain are coming to Franklin. Best just to keep staying indoors for a while.
Franklin Tomorrow’s ’22 in ’22’
Franklin Tomorrow is holding an anniversary dinner it’s calling “22 in ’22” Saturday, celebrating 22 years as a community visioning and engagement organization in Franklin. Attendees will be dining “on Main Street” even though the event will actually be held inside Jamison Hall at The Factory at Franklin.
“We have always wanted to do a dinner on Main Street, but the logistics involved in that are pretty daunting, not to mention impeding traffic flow and access to businesses,” Franklin Tomorrow CEO Mindy Tate said.
CapWealth is the presenting partner for the event, which is open to the general public.
Franklin Tomorrow’s 2000-2001 President Julian Bibb III and his wife, Jayne, are joining with 2022 Franklin Tomorrow board chair Patrick Baggett and his wife, Amy, to serve as honorary chairs of the event, which will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased online.
19 Miles to Music Row
Franklin First United Methodist Church continues its songwriters showcase known as 19 Miles to Music Row Tuesday beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the church’s worship center.
Held the first Tuesday of each month, the event features noted singer-songwriters as well as less-known musicians playing in the round. This month’s 19 Miles welcomes Wood Newton, who has written for the likes of Charlie Pride, the Oak Ridge Boys, Kenny Rogers, Conway Twitty and more. Four other singer-songwriters will play three songs each.
‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR’
The Rising Stars summer production for 2022 will be Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR for two performances Saturday at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center.
Based on the popular Broadway production and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. is an adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance. The show features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice.
This "tale as old as time" will have some fun interactive elements so that audience members can help create the magic of this play. Friday’s performance is sold out, but click here to purchase tickets for Saturday’s 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. show.
