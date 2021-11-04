Main Street in downtown Franklin will be well-trodden this weekend as the monthly Franklin Art Scene takes place Friday evening and the 20th anniversary of Wine Down Main Street is held Saturday night.
Downtown merchants should be busy as well. In daylight, meanwhile, the Park at Harlinsdale Farm will be the site of a family-friendly Fun on the Farm.
Franklin Art Scene
Where: Downtown Franklin
When: Friday, 6-9 p.m.
Artists and merchants come together once again as visitors head downtown for the traditional first-Friday-of-the-month gathering. The free monthly art crawl takes participants to a number of businesses and to a variety of artwork from creators in Williamson County and beyond. Of particular note at November’s Art Scene is the Mystery Art League, a group of artists employing various artistic media with the goal of bringing interactivity and fun to the art exhibition space.
Fun on the Farm
Where: The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, Franklin
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Farm life in Franklin isn’t exactly thriving, so this event can give the youngsters the next best thing with a wide variety of down-on-the-farm activities and a good dose of more “urban life” such as crafts and food trucks. Hosted by the city of Franklin’s Parks department and Friends of Franklin Parks, Fun on the Farm will also feature a petting zoo, horse demonstrations and pony rides. Williamson County Animal Center will be there as well with mobile pet adoptions.
Wine Down Main Street
Where: Downtown Franklin
When: Saturday, 7-10 p.m.
This is the 20th anniversary of this spirited event, one that many consider Franklin’s best night of the year. The streets are closed to traffic while wines, beers and spirits are poured in the downtown shops. Food samplings are provided by area restaurants, and local musicians entertain throughout the evening. Gale Mayes will perform on the Fifth and Main stage, Brauni on the Franklin Public Square state, and Carly Moffa on the Courtyard at Harpeth Square. Tickets can be purchased by going here, and proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.
