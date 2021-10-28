It’s Halloween weekend, and with the holiday falling on a Sunday it could get a bit confusing knowing whether to celebrate on Oct. 31 — a school night — or on Saturday.
The big night in downtown Franklin happens Sunday with Halloween in Hincheyville, but some neighborhoods may choose Saturday night. What always falls on Saturday is PumpkinFest, and this year’s event is loaded with fall activities, food and music. For the youngsters, the Williamson County Public Library is holding what it calls Boo Books.
PumpkinFest
Where: Downtown Franklin
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For the 36th year — and the first since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic — the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County will be holding PumpkinFest throughout downtown Franklin.
The event, which could see as many as 75,000 attendees, offers plenty of festive fun, a wide variety of food and drink, several musicians and other performers and, of course, a costume contest not to be missed. And new this year are a Haunted History Tour of the Old, Old Jail and Trick or Treat Trail of Downtown Franklin Association merchant members. Visit the PumpkinFest website for more information.
Boo Books
Where: Williamson County Public Library, Franklin
When: Saturday, 1-3 p.m.
The Williamson County Public Library Friends group is having a free Halloween event for children. Kids up to age 12 can “trick or treat” for books and candy, and join in fun activities.
Halloween in Hincheyville
Where: Downtown Franklin
When: Sunday, 5-9 p.m.
There is trick-or-treating … and then there is trick-or-treating in Hincheyville. Regardless if it’s a child of 5 on their first Halloween outing or a grandparent of 75 helping out with the kiddos, there is nothing quite like the experience of soaking up all that’s Halloween in this historic district of Franklin.
First of all, most of the homes on West Main and Fair streets are elaborately decorated and fully stocked with the best candy and treats around. And all the better, streets are closed to motor vehicles. The closures from 5-9 Halloween night will include West Main Street and Fair Street between 7th and 11th avenues, and 9th Avenue between Natchez Street and 96 West.
