The Brentwood Library will host a variety of event for the week of Jan. 27 through Feb. 2, including the 2020 Yule Ball, Space Talk: 3D Printing in Space, Coding and Robots for Teens and more.
Monday
Kick the Sugar! Will be a free program at 1 p.m. on Monday where participants can join
Free Program, Register Online Wellness Coach Deena Prichard for a talk about what sugar does to the body, why we start and can't stop our cravings, and how to transform sugar cravings so you can kick the habit for good. Registration is available online.
Tuesday
The Kids’ Make program gives participants aged 7-12 the chance to explore new tools, fine motor skills, creative problem solving and self-directed play with art supplies, recyclables and of course their imagination. The program is free and begins at 4:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Wednesday
The Scholastic Chess Club will take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. for children ages 7-12.
An onsite chess coach from the Nashville Chess Center will guide kids in beginning, intermediate and advanced strategies. Everyone child is welcome no matter your skill chess level, and boards are provided.
There is a $10 fee that will be collected at the beginning of class, with online registration.
Thursday
Coding and Robots for Teens will be a free program on Thursday at 4 p.m. where teens can participate in an in-depth hour of coding, robots, and discovering the Exploring Space exhibit. No registration is required, and snacks will be provided.
Friday
Games Club’s games night will take place on Friday at 4:30 p.m. where participants can play a variety of classic and new board games. The board games will be provided and the free program is open to children aged 6-12. Registration is required.
Saturday
The featured program of the week will be the 2020 Yule Ball.
Tickets for the all-ages Harry Potter-inspired social event will be $10 for a single wizard ticket and $30 for a family ticket.
The annual Yule Ball will take place at 6 p.m., with dress robe attire. Attendees are asked to please leave toads at home.
The magical night is presented by the Brentwood Library’s Harry Potter Alliance, a group that according to their website, encourages millions of fans to improve the global community through social activism. This year proceeds raised will benefit Gentry's Educational Foundation, which according to their official Facebook page, is a grassroots movement created to offer children in Franklin, the opportunity to enrich their lives through education and mentoring.
HPA Prefect Sydney Dooley-Smith said that the night will include Harry Potter themed food, a photo booth, a DJ and quiet areas for those seeking a break from the excitement. Dooley-Smith added that that HPA chose to support Gentry's Educational Foundation after her personal experience in boosting reading through the program.
In addition to a variety of wizarding wonders, the Yule Ball will also feature an Art Tournament at Tri-Band Tournament. The HPA chapter is The Chamber of Knowledge, and membership is open to muggles and wizards alike aged 6-106. More information about HPA including purchasing Yule Ball tickets or how to become a member can be found here.
Sunday
Space Talk: 3D Printing in Space will be a free program that will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Participants will join Dr. Tracie Prater and learn how NASA's in-space manufacturing project uses the International Space Station to test manufacturing and recycling technologies in the space environment. Registration is available online.The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and programs can be found at brentwoodtn.gov/library.
