Several players with Middle Tennessee ties were drafted in the inaugural United States Football League draft two weeks ago.
And now, six more Nashville-area alums have found their way onto USFL rosters following the league’s supplemental draft.
The Houston Gamblers picked former Cane Ridge defensive tackle Josh Avery in Round 1 and followed that up with ex-Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Micah Abernathy in the fourth round.
Avery spent two seasons with Southeast Missouri State (2018-19), accumulating 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and he had stints with the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers.
Abernathy finished his Vols career with 194 tackles, eight passes defensed, seven tackles for loss, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He also returned 10 kicks for 192 yards. He spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts in the NFL before playing in five games for the Dallas Renegades in the XFL in 2020 before the league ceased operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New Jersey Generals chose former MTSU defensive end Tyshun Render in the first round and a pair of TSU offensive line alums in guard Robert Myers in the seventh round and tackle Brandon Haskin in the ninth round.
In four years with MTSU, Render totaled 119 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was also named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team in 2016. He signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent time on their practice squad the last two seasons before being cut in August of last year.
The Philadelphia Stars drafted Ravenwood grad and former TSU star Chris Rowland in Round 6. Rowland signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He bounced around between Atlanta’s active roster and practice squad before being released last August. He then spent two weeks on the Tennessee Titans practice squad in November before he was cut.
At TSU, Rowland racked up 2,110 all-purpose yards, including 1,437 yards receiving and eight touchdowns, during his senior season, earning the Black College Football Player of the Year award in 2020. He was the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was a first team All-OVC selection as a receiver and kick returner.
