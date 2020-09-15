Ryman Hospitality Properties will build a permanent outdoor stage near the Ryman Auditorium with help from PNC Bank, which has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the historic venue.
The small performance stage will be constructed on the Fourth Avenue side of the Ryman Auditorium complex, outside Café Lula and near the stairs leading down to Fourth. It is expected to be completed by year’s end and will be called PNC Plaza at Ryman Auditorium.
The effort to undertake the stage has been underway since March 2019 (read more here).
“This relationship will elevate experiences at the Ryman, both inside and out, throughout the year,” said Gary Levi, general manager of the Ryman. “We’re excited to have PNC as our official financial sponsor.”
The two partners aren’t disclosing the financial terms and specific length of PNC’s deal, which enables Ryman Hospitality to move forward with a new iteration of plans it outlined a year and a half ago. Pittsburgh-based PNC also will become a presenting sponsor of Ryman Community Day, an annual event that lets Tennessee residents tour the music venue for free.
PNC entered the Nashville market in 2018 with a commercial banking office in SoBro. It has this year opened its first two retail branches, in Franklin and Hendersonville, and will next week open the doors to an office in the 1200 Broadway tower.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.