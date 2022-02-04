The Pony Up! for Saddle Up! campaign kicks off Monday and will run through Friday, March 4.
The virtual campaign seeks to raise $35,000 and will directly benefit Saddle Up!, the only PATH International Premier Accredited Center in Middle Tennessee, changing the lives of children with disabilities through the power of equine-based programs.
“Almost 30 percent of Saddle Up! rider families utilized our financial aid program in 2021, so the Pony Up! campaign has become critical in allowing us to keep our programs accessible to as many riders as possible,” Tricia Ward, Saddle Up! development associate, said in a press release.
“The funds raised by this campaign help provide rider scholarships so that children and young adults with disabilities can benefit from Saddle Up!’s services regardless of their family’s financial situation.”
Notable corporate supporters helping to spur on this year’s fundraising efforts include The Danner Foundation, Mitchell’s Lawn & Landscape, Kendra Scott, escape day spa + salon, Dover Saddlery and the Franklin Theatre.
To learn more about the event and how to register, participants can visit the Pony Up! website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.