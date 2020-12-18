In addition to checking under the tree for gifts on Christmas morning, pet lovers in Williamson County might also want to check their porch.
Any pet adopted from the Williamson County Animal Center through Dec. 24 will be eligible for free “touchless” Christmas morning delivery. The shelter has lined up volunteers to act as “Santa’s helpers” to make these visits (in Williamson County only).
“Every year,” said Debbie Sims, spokesperson for the shelter, “Santa asks for our help with deliveries in this area. We keep the pets safe and warm until Christmas morning.”
December rabies, microchip clinic scheduled
This Saturday from 9-11 a.m., the animal center will have its monthly public rabies and microchip clinic at its location at 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.
The public is invited to bring their cats or dogs for $10 rabies shots and $15 microchips.
The rabies fee includes a one-year shot and a collar tag. The microchip protects your pet from loss for a lifetime. The clinic accepts cash (small bills) and checks only; no credit or debit cards can be accepted.
$25 adoptions on adult cats and dogs
The adoption fee for all adult dogs and cats (1 year or older) will be reduced to $25 from Dec. 17-24. Fees for kittens remain at $50 and puppies at $85.
Holiday hours
Williamson County Animal Center will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24, and remain closed through Monday, Dec. 28. The shelter will also close at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and remain closed Jan. 1. In addition, the intake department will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. If you find a stray animal on these dates, call 615-790-5550.
Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook.
