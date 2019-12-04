Santa's Trees at Hill Center Brentwood raised $7,500 for Brentwood High School after donating a portion of the Christmas tree lot's sales.
Santa’s Trees, with the support of H.G. Hill Realty Company and U.S. Bank, has donated a portion of tree sales to Brentwood High School for the past 23 years, and to date, more than $125,000 has been gifted to the school.
“Every customer who comes to see us has a smile on their face and is ready to celebrate the season,” Santa’s Trees Owner Jim McLeod said in a news release. “We love seeing local families each year and being a part of their tradition, so it’s wonderful to give back to the community with these yearly donations.”
McLeod presented the donation to Brentwood High School Principal Kevin Keidel on Tuesday at the lot next to U.S. Bank on Franklin Road.
“We appreciate the generous donation from Santa’s Trees. Each year the donation is combined with other PTO funds to purchase technology, teaching materials, lab specimens, band instruments, athletic equipment and other items for the school. We are grateful for the wonderful partnership we have with Santa’s Trees, H.G. Hill Realty Company, and U.S. Bank.” Keidel said in the news release.
Jimmy Granbery, chair and CEO, H.G. Hill Realty Company, joined Keidel, McLeod and U.S. Bank Assistant V.P. Carey Evans at the check presentation.
“Having Santa’s Trees at Hill Center Brentwood is not only festive, it exemplifies the true spirit of Christmas.” Granbery said in the news release. “We look forward to this long-standing partnership every year.”
Santa's Trees also donates to Centennial High School, Hillsboro High School, East Magnet School, Rutland Elementary, and Gladeville Elementary. To date, more than $275,000 has been donated.
Visit www.santaschristmastrees.com to learn more about the company’s commitment to schools through its fundraising opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.