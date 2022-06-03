Gordon Sargent couldn’t have scripted himself a better week if he tried.
The first-year Commodore became the first freshman in 15 years to win an NCAA individual national championship on Monday, then followed it up by winning the NCAA Division I Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award on Wednesday.
He’s the first Vanderbilt golfer to win the award, just the second Vanderbilt student-athlete to win an individual national championship, joining Ryan Tolbert who won a title in track and field, and the ninth freshman to win an NCAA individual golf championship.
Sargent’s other 2022 accomplishments include being named a PING first team All-American, a first team All-SEC selection and the SEC Freshman of the Year. He was also named a finalist for the Fred Haskins Award, which honors the most outstanding male college golfer as voted on by peers, coaches, and golf media.
Sargent also finished as the individual runner-up in the SEC Championships, as well as winning the Mossy Oak Collegiate tournament and compiling top-five finishes at the Palm Beach Regional, the Linger Longer Invitational and the Mason Rudolph Championship.
Before joining Vanderbilt, Sargent was the No. 1-ranked player in Alabama and the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2021. He was named the USA Today Male Golfer of the Year and Alabama Golf Association Amateur Player of the Year that same year, finishing as the runner-up in the Western Amateur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.