Thanks to some timely hits and weather-related patience, Nolensville advanced in the Little League World Series on Wednesday with a 5-3 win over Team New England from Middleborough, Mass.
Little League World Series veteran William Satinoff came up big for Nolensville, going 3-4 from the plate and driving in three of the team's five runs. Satinoff singled to score Nash Carter in the top of the second for the game's first run.
Nolensville scored four in the top of the third to take a 5-0 lead. First Josiah Porter singled to left field to plate Bo Daniel and Wright Martin. Then Satinoff singled again to send home Porter and Drew Chadwick.
New England a pair of runs in the bottom of the third when Mike Marzelli hit a two-run single. They added a third run in the bottom of the fourth as Luke Bolduc forced a fielder's choice.
The top of the fifth is when the weather delay began to kick in. Lightning in the area forced a stoppage of play that lasted for nearly two-and-a-half hours. Neither team was able to score following the lengthy delay, and Nolensville was able to hold on to the victory.
Trent McNiel earned the start on the mound for Nolensville, pitching 3.1 innings with four strikeouts and three earned runs. Carter took over in the fourth and pitched 2.2 innings three strikeouts and zero runs allowed.
Next up Nolensville will take on Team Mountain out of Sierra, Utah on Friday at 2 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN.
