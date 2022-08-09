The Nashville Scene and Nashville Post have announced a strategic partnership with Nashville-based digital sports network 440 Sports.
Owned by Braden Gall, a regular on ESPN Radio and an Athlon Sports college football contributor, 440 Sports is an independent on-demand sports audio network that produces several podcasts including The Gold Standard, Football and Other F Words, A Football Show, Club & Country, Fringe Element, and Lamestream Sports.
“Nashville has a rich history of quality independent media, so to have the opportunity to partner with brands like Nashville Scene and Nashville Post is extremely exciting,” Gall said. “Those publications embody the 440 Sports core philosophy of thoughtful, sometimes irreverent content with a constant focus on providing the audience with nutritional and engaging content. The evolving digital sports landscape in Nashville has a bright future and we believe that this partnership will enrich sports fans across the Mid-State.”
"We recognize that Braden and 440 Media has an edge and expectation of excellence in what they do, which is extremely important when deciding on a strategic partner,” said Mike Smith, interim President/CEO of FW Publishing, parent company of the Scene and the Post.
“Braden and 440 Media was the right partner for us to work with to grow our audience and provide even more dynamic programming as we look to the future. You can expect more multimedia storytelling from FW Publishing brands and this partnership represents a renewed focus for us."
As part of the agreement, all 440 Sports-owned shows will be featured on the Scene/Post editorial and digital platforms and both of the Scene/Post-owned podcasts — “It’s All Your Fault,” covering the Nashville Predators, and “First & Tenn,” covering the Tennessee Titans — will be featured on the 440 Sports digital platform.
Additionally, Gall will produce both "First & Tenn" and “It’s All Your Fault,” which features Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Scene contributor Megan Seling. Gallagher will also join Gall as a co-host on 440 Sports’ Predators podcast, “The Gold Standard,” creating a one-stop shop for listeners desiring more in-depth Predators coverage from the top voices in the Nashville market.
“With ‘It's All Your Fault,’ Megan and Michael have built the type of community that we at 440 Sports have tried to create on ‘The Gold Standard’ — an intensely passionate collection of fans who care deeply about their team,” Gall said.
“Fans deserve fun, insightful content that cares as much about them as they do about their team — without restrictions and without taking itself too seriously. We talk about the Nashville Predators in a smart, objective way and have fun doing it.”
