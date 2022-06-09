Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury will receive a grant of $20,000 from Franklin-based Schneider Electric to install site-located, solar energy systems for homes in Columbia.
In addition to the funding provided by Schneider Electric, Helios Energy will match the value of the grant dollar-for-dollar allowing the solar energy systems to be installed on two neighboring homes in the community.
New homeowners are George Davis, a single father of four children, and Patricia Willingham, who will move in with her two great-grandchildren. Habitat for Humanity will host a dedication ceremony Saturday at 2 p.m. for both, blessing their homes and presenting their keys. Davis’ new home is at 918 Woodside St. and Willingham’s is at 922 Woodside St., both in Columbia.
The houses, powered by solar panels, will harness the sun’s power and convert it into electricity, according to a press release from HFHWM. The use of solar technology offers a wealth of benefits for the environment and the homeowners by minimizing CO2 usage, producing cleaner air and water, and reducing the cost of energy expenses for the families.
Since 2000, Schneider Electric has donated to and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity all over the U.S. and Canada and, locally, has been longtime supporters of the Williamson-Maury affiliate both on and off the build site. While this is not the first home build partnership between Schneider and Habitat, these are the first two homes constructed by the affiliate to utilize solar energy.
“At Schneider Electric, we believe in building viable communities and we support Habitat for Humanity in its dedication to the vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” said Ted Klee, senior vice president, Global Supply Chain, Schneider Electric North America. “We will continue to ensure that ‘Life Is On’ everywhere for everyone at every moment. Ensuring that energy is safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable in every home is the core of what we do.”
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury says it has a deep-seated commitment to building affordable, quality homes that reduce energy usage, environmental impact and lifetime maintenance costs for our homeowners.
In addition to HFHWM’s required homebuyer education courses and budget coaching, Davis and Willingham will also receive coaching on the use and maintenance of solar power systems.
