Schools in both Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District will be closed again Friday as snow, sub-freezing temperatures and hazardous road conditions continue beyond Thursday's weather event.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning Wednesday night, and snow began accumulating around daybreak Thursday through most of Middle Tennessee. Additional snowfall is expected through the afternoon.
For WCS, the School Age Child Care program will be closed, and 12-month employees should follow the snow day protocol with the understanding that all school campuses and district offices will be closed, according to an email sent to families and staff. Twelve-month employees who can work remotely, may do so, with the approval of their supervisor.
The FSSD schools, offices and the MAC program will all be closed.
Each school district has 10 inclement days built into their calendars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.