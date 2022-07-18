After two years of free meals for all public school students, the USDA has announced that it will require families to complete applications for students to qualify for the free and reduced-price breakfast and lunch meals for the 2022-23 school year.
Families can pick up a paper copy at any FSSD school or fill one out online through the family’s Skyward account, according to a release from the Franklin Special School District.
"We hope that families continue to take advantage of this beneficial federal program," FSSD Food and Culinary Services Supervisor Robbin Cross said in the release. "We were thrilled to be able to support all families through the USDA pandemic program, and now hope that everyone who qualifies takes the time to fill out the paperwork over the summer so they do not miss any of the benefits of the free and reduced meal program.”
For the 2022-23 school year, breakfast will cost $2 and lunches will cost $3. To see if a child qualifies, parents or guardians will need to complete a free/reduced meal application. They will be notified of their status once the application is reviewed by the Food and Culinary Services Department. For more information about the program, go to Food and Culinary Services online.
For any questions or assistance in completing the application, contact your child's school office or the FSSD FCS office at 615-472-3728.
Franklin High’s IB program scores perfect graduation rate
For the first time since its beginning in 2000, 100 percent of Franklin High School's International Baccalaureate (IB) program students have graduated with their IB diploma.
All 39 members of the program in the Class of 2022 completed the necessary requirements to earn the diploma. In past years, the diploma numbers for the FHS program have been between 85 and 95 percent. The global pass rate is approximately 86 percent.
"The Class of 2022 is talented and diverse," FHS IB program co-coordinator Ray Scheetz said through InFocus. "With high expectations for themselves, they overcame many obstacles during their high school experience and always worked closely with their teachers while challenging themselves to do their best."
To earn the diploma, students must complete one IB course from each of the six core curriculum groups through their junior and senior years. They also must take the corresponding IB exam for each of those courses.
Students are required to take at least three higher-level exams, which are more rigorous than the standard test. The grades on those exams must reach the necessary point total in order to receive the diploma.
In addition to exams, students are required to complete a Theory of Knowledge course, write an essay and complete the seven learning outcomes of Creativity, Activity and Service (CAS).
For more information about the FHS IB Program, visit the FHS website.
WCS will hold Classified Career Fair to fill ‘critical’ positions
The Williamson County Schools district is looking to hire classified employees for the 2022-23 year, and just may be making offers on the spot when it hosts its Classified Career Fair Thursday, July 21.
Those who attend have the opportunity to walk out with a job, according to a report in InFocus.
WCS is looking to hire special education teaching assistants, School Age Child Care (SACC) workers, food service workers, bus drivers and maintenance employees. From 9-11 a.m., representatives from the district will be at the Central Office in Franklin to talk with potential employees. Attendees should bring their resumes, and there will be onsite interviews and immediate hiring.
"These positions are critical in the daily operations of a school system," WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries said through InFocus. "Join our team, and make a difference in a child's life every day."
Central Office is located at 1320 W. Main St. To see open positions in the district and to apply, visit the WCS Careers page.
