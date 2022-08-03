For those Williamson County Schools teachers who have retired and are now finding themselves with too many idle hours, the district may have a solution.
Through a new board policy that was presented at Monday night’s WCS school board policy meeting before members and central office staff, a school superintendent may hire a retired individual to return to the classroom.
Teachers who retired under the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System may be employed for up to 120 days per year without loss of retirement benefits, according to the policy.
WCS has already hired some retirees under this new policy, according to Superintendent Jason Golden.
“This is a big deal for us,” he said. “This has the potential to be a very attractive opportunity for retirees to come back.”
It’s a win-win, in other words. While teachers’ retirement benefits are reduced to 70 percent during their “second career,” they’ll be added back to the district’s salary chart. And once they leave the profession for good, their retirement benefits go back to 100 percent.
The school district benefits by being able to bring in experienced teachers while also acknowledging the elephant in the room.
“It’s another one of those tools to help us address the teacher shortage,” Golden said.
New assistant principal named for Franklin Elementary
The Franklin Special School District announced recently it has hired a former employee of Williamson County Schools as the newest assistant principal at Franklin Elementary School.
Nicole Thomas, who has 17 years of experience in education, comes to Franklin Elementary after previously working at Thompson’s Station Elementary School. Most of her WCS career was in elementary student support.
“Her familiarity with the IEP process and student support programming will be invaluable to Franklin Elementary,” FSSD Director of Schools David Snowden said in a press release. “She was also an integral member of her school’s positive behavior support program and nonviolent crisis prevention and intervention processes.”
Thomas earned her master’s degree in Education Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University and her undergraduate degree in Education with a specialization in Special Education from Middle Tennessee State University.
It’s back to school
Just a few days remain before Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District welcome students back for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Students from both districts get started with a half-day of school Friday and then a full day Monday.
For WCS elementary schools, start and end times have been altered after the school board voted in July to accommodate the new policy for Early Release Days. Click here to see those times for all of the district’s schools.
