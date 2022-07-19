A Fairview High School graduate has been named the principal of his alma mater, effective immediately.
Chris Butler, a 2003 graduate of Fairview High, was introduced Monday as the new principal by Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden. Butler replaces Kurt Jones, who is taking another position in WCS.
“As a product of Fairview, Chris is invested in the community and in making sure students receive every opportunity to reach their fullest potential,” Golden said through InFocus. “I’m confident that he will continue to build upon the success Fairview High has experienced in recent years.”
Butler began his teaching career at Franklin High School in 2008 and then taught at Fairview High from 2012 to 2016. He was later named an assistant principal at Fairview.
“The Fairview community is second to none in its passion and desire to support the students and staff of Fairview High,” Butler said. “I look forward to partnering with the community to help foster an environment of academic, athletic and artistic success for our students.
“I am thrilled and honored to work alongside the talented professionals that work tirelessly for our students. I cannot wait to get started spreading Jacket Pride across the school and community of Fairview.”
After graduating from high school, Butler later earned a bachelor’s in Secondary Education from the University of Tennessee at Martin and a master’s in Instructional Leadership and Administration from Bethel University.
Tdap booster vaccine needed for students entering seventh grade
Officials with the Franklin Special School District are reminding parents and guardians that all students entering seventh grade in August are required to have a Tdap booster vaccine.
While many students may have already received this vaccine as part of their routine childhood immunizations, all seventh grade students must have documentation of this booster on a Tennessee Certificate of Immunization Form.
These forms are available from a family’s physician or from the Williamson County Health Department, according to a release from the FSSD. They should be submitted to the school prior to the first day of class Friday, Aug. 5.
The local health department is requesting that parents schedule an appointment for their child or children in the immediate future to receive this required vaccine and/or the updated immunization certificate. Area physician offices are extremely busy in the weeks prior to school starting, according to the release.
Students will not be able to start the 2022-23 school year without the updated vaccine and form.
