Creekside Elementary School, the 49th school to be constructed in the Williamson County Schools district, is scheduled to open for its kindergarten through fifth grade students during the week of Jan. 20.
According to WCS Communications Director Carol Birdsong, the district will hold a ribbon cutting for the new school Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m.
Creekside Elementary actually opened at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, with students attending Oak View Elementary on Henpeck Lane as final construction on the new building lasted through the fall and into winter.
Creekside, which was named for a waterway known as Toon Creek that is near the site, is located at 4239 Gosey Hill Road. Its opening follows those of Thompson’s Station Elementary and Jordan Elementary, both of which opened in August 2018.
Construction is well underway on the county school district’s 50th school building, a middle school near Oak View Elementary on Henpeck Lane. Members of the Board of Education are scheduled to vote on a name for the school at their Jan. 21 meeting, choosing between Oak View, Oakstead and Legacy. The school is scheduled to open next August.
Mark your calendars for WCS Career Fair
For those interested in teaching in Williamson County Schools, the best opportunity of the year for you to join the team is approaching.
Administrators from all WCS schools will gather under one roof to meet future teachers during a district-wide Career Fair Saturday, March 7.
Interviews, early contracts and hiring bonuses for hard-to-fill positions will be offered the day of the event. Applicants should dress professionally and bring resumes.
“This opportunity happens once a year,” said WCS recruiter David Harries. “In the past, we have averaged more than 350 attendees each year. Come prepared to leave with a job offer.”
The Career Fair will take place at Centennial High from 9 a.m. until noon. For more information, contact WCS recruiter David Harries or visit the Employment page of the WCS website.
Franklin High hosting Taste of Franklin fundraiser
Parents are holding a fundraiser for the Franklin High School Class of 2022 to support Project Graduation.
It will be held in the form of Taste of Franklin, a community-wide event featuring tastings from local restaurants, live music by Country Content and a silent auction with a variety of prizes.
Date for the event is Jan. 25 from 4-7 p.m. at Franklin High School.
The event will feature more than 20 local restaurants, chefs and catering establishments that come together for one night as they sample their finest cuisine.
Tickets are $15-$20, children 5 and under free, and can be purchased here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.