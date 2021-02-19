All employees of Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District have received specific dates for when they can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
With the Tennessee Department of Health’s recent announcement that Phase 1b will open Monday, teachers and other staff and employees have been able to register for certain days and times to get the vaccine.
All employees of WCS are scheduled to get the first dose Feb. 25, 26 and 27 and the second March 25, 26 and 27. These will be given by school nurses at Independence High School. More than 3,600 employees indicated through a survey they want to get the shots, and the list of those eligible include all full-time and part-time employees, substitute teachers and Board of Education members.
The FSSD partnered with the Williamson County Health Department and Emergency Management Association to offer a special date for FSSD employees to receive the vaccine. COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics have been scheduled to occur over the following two Saturdays:
• Saturday, March 6: Registrants will receive the first dose.
• Saturday, March 27: Those who attended the first clinic will receive the second dose.
Both clinics will be at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin.
WCS impressive again with list of National Merit Finalists
For the third consecutive year, more than 50 students in the Williamson County Schools district are among the nation's academic elite after being named National Merit Finalists.
Fifty-one of the district’s high school seniors were awarded the prestigious title, according to an article in the WCS newsletter InFocus. Students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. In 2020, the district had 52 National Merit Finalists, and in 2019, there were 51.
"Our students are continuing to excel even during these unprecedented times,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “I am proud of the continued academic focus and perseverance of our National Merit Finalists. This is just another example of our outstanding students, their teachers and the hard work taking place in our schools."
To become a finalist, the student and their high school must submit a scholarship application with information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment, honors and awards.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation will choose recipients of the National Merit Scholarship from the finalists.
Click here to see a list and photos of all the finalists.
WCS to hold Recruitment Fair
Williamson County Schools will be holding its annual WCS Recruitment Fair Saturday, March 6, from 1-4 p.m. at the Brentwood schools complex.
Representatives from around the district will be talking to interested applicants. There are open positions in all teaching areas, and early contracts will be offered with a $2,000 bonus for hard-to-fill positions in the areas of math, special education, Spanish, physics and chemistry. For other applicants, a $1,000 bonus will be offered for non-hard-to-fill positions.
"Williamson County schools is a growing and high-achieving school district that provides great pay and benefits along with numerous professional development opportunities for employees to grow in their profession," WCS recruiter David Harries said in an article in InFocus.
The fair will take place outside, and all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local safety guidelines will be followed.
To learn more about job opportunities in the district, visit the WCS Employment page or email Harries.
