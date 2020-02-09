The Page High Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) can add a district first to its history books. The school is home to the first JROTC archery team in Williamson County Schools.
The Arc Angels competed in their first match in Rutherford County Feb. 1. The match, or flight, can result in up to 300 points per student. Sophomore Jude Miller-Binkley led the Page High team with 246 points, while senior Weston French followed with 242 points and sophomore McKenna Castro earned 213 points.
“Our cadets were early and ready,” said Col. Eric Goslowsky, Page High JROTC instructor. “Our small, but very effective team demonstrated some Williamson County team spirit.”
Page will compete in Rutherford County competitions until more WCS teams are up and running. The team’s next competition is Feb. 22 in Murfreesboro.
WCS InFocus
Fair time is right time for hiring in county’s schools
Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special Schools District will both be hosting career fairs in March, as officials from each district will be on hand to provide information and answer questions from interested candidates.
Administrators from all WCS schools will gather Centennial High School to meet future teachers during a district-wide career fair Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Interviews, early contracts and hiring bonuses for hard-to-fill positions will be offered the day of the event. Applicants should dress professionally and bring resumes.
“This opportunity happens once a year,” said WCS recruiter David Harries. “In the past, we have averaged more than 350 attendees each year. Come prepared to leave with a job offer.”
For more information, contact WCS Recruiter David Harries or visit the Employment page of the WCS website.
The FSSD is inviting all qualified applicants to come to its first recruitment fair to be held Saturday, March 28, from 9-11 a.m. at Freedom Intermediate School in Franklin. Representatives from every school, as well as district staff with openings to share, will be under one roof to meet interested job applicants.
FSSD Human Resources Supervisor Leslie Duke says applicants should be prepared to speak to hiring managers for all departments at the fair.
“We welcome those interested in teaching, school nutrition, paraprofessional work, school nursing, driving a bus, technology, maintenance, and child care,” Duke said.
FSSD recruiters are looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions, as well as the many summer jobs that need to be filled in the Summer MAC program.
“Interviews will be conducted on site directly with hiring managers so we strongly encourage applicants to bring their resumes,” Duke said. “We do have preliminary contracts available for open teaching positions; however, we are looking to fill all types of positions that will become available throughout the hiring season.”
Positions are fluid at the end of the year and throughout the summer, so having an application on file now with the district ensures you are in the conversation when those jobs come available.
Contact Duke for more information or visit the careers section of the website at www.fssd.org.
Freedom Intermediate School is located at 840 Glass Lane in Franklin.
