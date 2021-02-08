For the first time since he resigned as Franklin mayor to become commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation in January 2011, John Schroer is returning to engage in the business of city government.
He will be sworn in by Circuit Court Judge Joseph Woodruff just before the start of Tuesday’s work session of the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen, temporarily filling the alderman-at-large seat left vacant from the death of Pearl Bransford in late November.
Aldermen voted at their Jan. 26 meeting to select Schroer to serve on the board until a permanent replacement is chosen through the Franklin municipal election in October. Schroer, who was elected mayor of Franklin in 2007 and left for TDOT after he was appointed by then Gov. Bill Haslam, will not be a candidate for the seat in the Oct. 26 election.
“It was Brandy Blanton’s idea,” Schroer said of the alderman at large, who had asked him to consider serving on the board for the next few months. “I had never really thought about it, but after talking to my wife [Marianne Schroer], we both thought it would be fine.
“I told Brandy I’d be happy to do it, but I’m not interested in a long-term position and I’m not interested in running again, but I’ll do it until the next election. I said, ‘If you all think that would help in the coming months, I’d be honored to do it.’ ”
Franklin Mayor Ken Moore has selected Schroer to serve on the Budget and Finance committee and the boards for both the Franklin Transit Authority and the Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County.
“I look forward to working with John,” said Moore, who took over as mayor after Schroer’s departure for the state. “He is extremely bright and did a good job as mayor. I think we have a lot of advantages from the fact he’s coming in to fill that slot between now and the election in October.”
The board could have also left the seat vacant until a new alderman emerged after October’s election, or a special election could have been held. But the vote two weeks ago was 6-1 in favor of naming Schroer to fill the seat.
“There probably are some people that wished we had kept it open or had a special election,” Moore said. “But this is what we’ve done, and it’s certainly within the power of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to fill it [with Schroer].”
Tuesday’s work session begins at 5 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7. Click here to see how the meetings can be viewed.
