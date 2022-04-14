Novelty barber-spa Scissors & Scotch announced Tuesday that the rest of this week will serve as the soft opening for its second Middle Tennessee shop.
Offering a modern twist on the traditional barbershop and the spa, Scissors & Scotch opened the doors of its McEwen Northside location Wednesday. Its soft opening in suite 132 at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive features special deals for customers available through Saturday, April 16. Boyle Investment Company first announced the advent of Scissors & Scotch to the walkable, urban campus back in November 2021 along with two restaurants, Neighbors and Radish Kitchen.
“The way the district was being developed, I knew it was the place I needed to be,” said Kevin Pataluna, owner of Scissors & Scotch. “I love the greenway out front where there’s room or people to hang out and kids to play. There is a lot of visibility for a business like ours and great walkability. There are so many other great tenants at McEwen Northsside, and it is a phenomenal spot. It’s going to be a city in itself soon.”
The primary promotional deal offers 25 percent off for all services throughout the soft opening. An additional promotion also extends to all first-time customers who visit during the soft opening a $10 discount on any one service for a year.
The brand is well known and well received already in the county — its first locale already setup in the Hill Center Brentwood development — for its distinguished combination of a fully stocked, retail bar, a private lounge and a high-end barbershop.
Scissors & Scotch offers the traditional barbershop experience with haircuts, shaves and grooming but also provides spa-esque services and food for clientele. The bar offers over 100 spirits and local craft beer, specializing in whiskey.
The 45-acre, mixed-use McEwen Northside development positioned at the heart of Cool Springs is on track to include 745,000 square feet of class-A office space when its final phase is complete. Scissors & Scotch accounts for a fraction of the 113,000 sq. ft. of restaurants and specialty retail space. The Boyle Investment district also hosts a 310-room business-class hotel and 770 luxury apartments with upwards of 10 acres of green space.
