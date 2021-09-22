Figure skating icon and Williamson County resident Scott Hamilton will host an all-star night of music and skating performances as part of the 5th annual Scott Hamilton & Friends live from Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 21 (5 p.m. CT show time), per a release.
Tickets are now available at ticketmaster.com for the event to kick off Thanksgiving week, benefitting the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. This year’s event will also be a tribute to busbee, the beloved Nashville songwriter, record producer, publisher, record label executive and multi-instrumentalist, who passed away in 2019 just months following his Glioblastoma diagnosis.
The family-friendly show will simultaneously feature live music and figure skating performances to some of busbee’s greatest hits, by the biggest names on stage and ice. The music stage will feature performances by 5x Grammy award-winning group Lady A, 12x Grammy award-winner and bestselling gospel artist of all time Cece Winans, 4x Grammy award-winning group For King and Country and 3x Grammy nominated artist Grace Potter, with Sixwire as the house band. Additional musical guests to be announced.
World, National, and Olympic Champions will take to the ice for choreographed group and solo performances. Celebrated figure skaters for the 2021 show include 2x Olympic Champion Katia Gordeeva, Olympic Gold Medalist Ilia Kulik, Olympic Bronze Medalist Kaetlyn Osmond, Olympic Bronze Medalist Jeffrey Buttle, Olympic Bronze Medalist Meagan Duhamel with Olympic Silver Team Medalist Dylan Moscovitch, Olympic Bronze Team Medalist Jeremy Abbott, Olympic Bronze Team Medalist Gracie Gold, 3x World Medalists Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, 2x US National Champion Alissa Czisny, US National Champion Ryan Bradley. Social media sensation Elladj Baldé will make his event debut.
Tickets for reserved seating, starting at $30.95, are available at Bridgestone Arena Box Office and ticketmaster.com. Proceeds from the concert will fund Glioblastoma research through the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, which says it is dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient.
For more information, visit ScottCARES.org.
Commented