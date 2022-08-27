After falling to the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions 21-17 last season, Brentwood Academy returned the favor this year, winning the contest 28-17 at home Friday night.
“We were a pretty young team last year, and they were a veteran team,” said Brentwood Academy head coach Cody White. “They (CPA) are a great program. We have a lot of respect for them. I would think we both will be going deep into the playoffs.”
“We just came in every day and worked hard,” said Brentwood Academy sophomore starting quarterback George Macintyre. “We definitely circled this one on the schedule and came out with the win.”
“It was really our front four,” said Brentwood Academy senior running back Deuce Scott. “We played as a team and were not selfish. Everyone understood their roles and took it from there.”
“We fought hard at the end. We just have to start well at the beginning,” said CPA junior running back Crews Law.
Brentwood Academy rolled out to an early lead 7-0 in the first quarter with a sustained drive ending in a one-yard rushing touchdown by Scott who pounded his way across the line into the end zone.
In the second quarter, CPA got on the board with a field goal by senior kicker Hunter Walker to cut into the Eagles lead 7-3.
Later in the second quarter, Brentwood Academy scored on a drive, concluding with a two-yard lob pass by quarterback Macintyre to running back Scott for a touchdown, extending their lead 14-3.
Neither team could muster momentum during the rest of the first half as both defensive units held each team scoreless. Brentwood Academy maintained the advantage 14-3.
Early in the third quarter, Scott broke free from the defense again and sped into the end zone from 20 yards out to stretch the Eagles lead to 21-3.
CPA answered with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter, capping off the possession as sophomore Hudson Chance rumbled his way into the end zone from two yards out (21-10).
Running back Scott tallied the trifecta of rushing touchdowns, powering his way into the end zone from five yards out to give Brentwood Academy a 28-10 advantage early in the fourth quarter. Scott accumulated four touchdowns on the night, three rushing and one receiving.
“I would not have gotten those four touchdowns if it was not for the offensive line,” said Scott. “I really appreciate them.”
“Deuce is a dog,” said Macintyre. “He is one of our strongest players and a leader in the locker room. It was great to see him go out tonight and tear it up.”
With 8:27 remaining in the fourth quarter, Hudson Chance pushed his way into the end zone collecting his second touchdown on the ground to slice into the BA lead 28-17.
“He is a young guy and is only going to get better,” said Law. “He is just a warrior and competitor.”
CPA had several chances to narrow the gap, but the Eagles defense stood tall. BA won the contest 28-17.
“These guys had something to prove and had a chip on their shoulder,” said White. “We did not give up big plays like we did last week.”
CPA will travel to Battle Ground Academy next week.
“We do not need to let this loss affect us,” said Law. We just need to keep pushing forward and move on.”
Brentwood Academy will host Briarcrest Christian next Friday.
“The first game in region is huge because it gets you a head start on home-field advantage and seeding,” said White. “They got after us last year, so we need to do a nice job of preparing and playing well.”
“We are just looking to keep building,” said Macintyre. “Our team is always excited for region games.”
“I want to see improvement,” said Scott. “Make new mistakes not old mistakes, because that shows we have improved.”
