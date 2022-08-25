Friday will be a dog day afternoon at Scout’s Pub in Westhaven.
A Marshall Hospitality, the popular restaurant’s owner, will be celebrating International Dog Day with a Scout’s Pup Day from 12-6 p.m. It will be a full afternoon of pup-centered fun and an extended happy hour with food and drink specials on the dog-friendly patio.
Guests can shop pet products from Animalia Health & Wellness, including the bestselling Fluff & Tuff dog toys, dog beds, collars and leashes, and their dogs can enjoy tasty treats from 4 Paws Pastries Treat Truck.
Additionally, Scout’s Pub has partnered with Williamson County Animal Center for the celebration and will raise proceeds for the neighboring organization: A portion of sales from a limited-release Scout’s dog bandana and 10 percent of food and drink sales from noon to 6 p.m. will benefit WCAC.
Scout’s Pub will also host a WCAC dog adoption event during Scout’s Pup Day and will cover all adoption fees for the available dogs onsite in memory of Scout, the Marshall family’s beloved dog and Scout’s Pub’s namesake who crossed over the rainbow bridge earlier this year.
On a similar note, A. Marshall Hospitality will be opening a new Scout’s Pub in Midtown Nashville, sometime in mid- to late-September. It will be located at 101 17th Ave. S.
