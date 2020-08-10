The status of college football in 2020 took a massive hit over the weekend when the Mid-American Conference announced it had postponed its 2020 fall sports season.
That may have been the first domino to fall as there are meetings planned this week between Power 5 conferences to discuss canceling fall sports and potentially pushing them to the spring, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.
The MAC announced on Saturday that it had decided to postpone its fall sports slate, and not long after, the Big Ten revealed schools would not be allowed to have full-contact football practices.
Several reports have surfaced that athletic directors from the Power 5 (in addition to the Big Ten and SEC, they include the Atlantic Coach, Pac-12 and Big 12 conferences) have told CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated they do not believe the 2020 season will happen in the fall.
On Friday, the SEC announced conference-only schedules for all member schools. As of now, the SEC still plans to play college football starting in September.
“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight conference games that had clearly been scheduled for 2020,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”
If the season forges ahead as planned, Tennessee will have home games against Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas A&M and road contests against Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Vols will no longer play non-conference opponents Charlotte, Oklahoma, Furman and Troy.
The Commodores will host defending national champion LSU, Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee with road games at Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Missouri and Mississippi State. Vanderbilt will no longer play non-conference games against Mercer, Kansas State, Colorado State and Louisiana Tech.
“We have been fully supportive of the SEC’s decision to move to a conference-game only model, as this schedule presents a path to move forward with competition,” Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Lee said. “…Our fans are an important part of game days, and we are considering several options related to game day participation for Commodore Nation. These plans will be informed by government, health and campus officials. We will continue to keep fans and season ticket holders updated as soon as decisions are made in this regard.”
*This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.