First it was the Ivy League, then the MAC, then the Mountain West and then the Big Ten and Pac-12.
The future of college football has been looking bleak the last few weeks. And on Tuesday, the outlook took another hit when two of the Power 5 conferences (Big 10, Pac-12) decided to postpone their fall sports seasons.
Despite the decisions of other conferences, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey has remained steadfast in his decision to forge ahead with the 2020 football season.
"I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today,” Sankey said in a statement. “I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes. We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day."
Although the Big Ten and Pac-12 cited encouragement from their respective advisory boards for their season postponements, Sankey said on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday morning that SEC presidents and chancellors received a greenlight from their medical advisory board for forging ahead with the 2020 season.
The ACC also announced on Tuesday that it is still planning to play football this year as well based on what Duke infectious disease doctor and ACC medical advisory chair Cameron Wolfe told Sports News Daily on Tuesday.
"We believe we can mitigate it down to a level that makes everyone safe," Wolfe stated. "Can we safely have two teams meet on the field? I would say yes. Will it be tough? Yes. Will it be expensive and hard and lots of work? For sure. But I do believe you can sufficiently mitigate the risk of bringing COVID onto the football field or into the training room at a level that's no different than living as a student on campus."
The Big 12 also announced late Tuesday evening that it will proceed with its 2020 season too.
The SEC is currently planning on a 10-game, conference-only schedule. Originally, each member school had an eight-game SEC schedule with additional non-conference games. Now, two additional SEC opponents were added for each team.
"We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020," Sankey said. "This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19."
Tennessee currently has home games scheduled against Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri and Texas A&M and road contests against Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Commodores will host defending national champion LSU, Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee, with road games at Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Missouri and Mississippi State.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
