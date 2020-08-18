The Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Vols finally know their revamped conference-only 2020 football schedules, highlighted by a Nov. 28 rivalry game between the two schools.
The Southeastern Conference released 2020 schedules for all 14 member schools on Monday evening on the SEC Now show. Each team will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule that runs from Sept. 26 to Dec. 5. The conference-only schedule allows for maximum flexibility to make any last-second scheduling adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SEC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 19 at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Each team has one mid-season open date and a Dec. 12 open date for all schools.
The Commodores were hit hard over the weekend with the news that several plays have chosen to opt out of the upcoming season — including leading tackler Dimitri Moore, a projected second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Kicker Oren Milstein was the first to opt out, but now Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason will be without the catalyst of his defense and a slew of offensive linemen including Cole Clemens, Jonathan Stewart and Bryce Bailey.
“We have had several (opt out),” Mason said. “But I won’t speak to specifics. I am going to let the dust settle. I am good right now with saying ‘several.’ We support those guys.
“…Great challenges present great opportunities. And for us, one of those is to have an opportunity to find exactly what this team is and what it needs to do to be successful in this environment.”
While Tennessee hasn’t lost anyone to an opt-out, coach Jeremy Pruitt announced on Monday that 23 players on the Vols have tested positive for COVID-19 since June. Pruitt stated the outbreak came from outside of the Vols facility, pointing to an eight-day break for the fourth of July as a likely contributing factor.
"Our positivity rate is slightly under two percent (since weekly screenings began), so Dr. (Chris) Klenck and our guys have really done a nice job of exercising the protocol we have in place here and we've learned a lot of lessons from our team,” Pruitt said. “There's not been any contact tracing that's been within our building. It's all come from outside. We've got to do a better job when we're out and about in public. It's something we learned right after the Fourth of July."
Vanderbilt’s 2020 schedule:
Sept. 26 at Texas A&M
Oct. 3 vs. LSU
Oct. 10 vs. South Carolina
Oct. 17 at Missouri
Oct. 31 vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 7 at Mississippi State
Nov. 14 at Kentucky
Nov. 21 vs. Florida
Nov. 28 vs. Tennessee
Dec. 5 at Georgia
Tennessee’s 2020 schedule:
Sept. 26 at South Carolina
Oct. 3 vs. Missouri
Oct. 10 at Georgia
Oct. 17 vs. Kentucky
Oct. 24 vs. Alabama
Nov. 7 at Arkansas
Nov. 14 vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 21 at Auburn
Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt
Dec. 5 vs. Florida
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
