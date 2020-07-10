The first domino in widescale fall sports changes fell on Thursday as the Big Ten announced it would be implementing conference-only schedules for the upcoming football season.
Now, the SEC is likely to follow suit as its athletic directors are scheduled to meet in-person on Monday, July 13, at the league offices in Birmingham, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.
The meeting reportedly has been scheduled for at least two weeks and is geared toward gathering feedback from each conference AD about how to proceed with fall sports scheduling.
“The SEC will continue to meet regularly with our campus leaders in the coming weeks, guided by medical advisors, to make the important decisions necessary to determine the best path forward related to the SEC fall sports,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.
"We recognize the challenges ahead and know the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans must remain at the forefront of those decisions.”
Two of the more popular choices regarding football scheduling have been either employing a conference-only schedule to cut down on unnecessary games and travel or a postponement of fall sports to the spring, much like the Ivy League will do as it announced earlier this week. The ACC is also reportedly discussing a potential conference-only football schedule.
Vanderbilt currently has eight SEC football games scheduled for 2020 and four non-conference games — Mercer (Sept. 5), Kansas State (Sept. 19), Colorado State (Sept. 26) and Louisiana Tech (Nov. 21).
Tennessee also has eight conference football games scheduled and four non-conference games — Charlotte (Sept. 5), Oklahoma (Sept. 12), Furman (Sept. 19) and Troy (Nov. 21).
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
