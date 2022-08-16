The Brentwood Morning Rotary Club won the second annual Brentwood History Buff Bowl on Sunday afternoon, bringing home the title for the second year in a row, and earning some money for the service club.
The event took place at Brentwood City Hall and saw three teams face off in a Jeopardy-style quiz game on American history.
The Brentwood Morning Rotary Club earned 26,700 points and was represented by Kirk Bednar, Francene Kavin, Derek Martin and Bob Jahr.
The Friends of the Brentwood Library came in second place with 24,200 points and was represented by Paul Webb, MC Sparks, Chris Scott and Chuck Sherrill.
The Brentwood Noon Rotary Club came in third place with 17,825 points and was represented by Keely Hall, Michael Hindman, Warren Bryant, Rhea Little and Alternate Jeff Brown.
This year's sponsors include the Andrews Transportation Group, The Kaplan Family, Rhea Little's Tire & Auto Service, Little Brothers Shell, Inc., Marla Richardson, Parks Realty, Mary Lee Bunch Associates, LLC, Richland Real Estate Services, Soy Bistro and Williamson Medical Center Foundation.
View the entire event below courtesy of the Brentwood Historic Commission.
