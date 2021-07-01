Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee announced Thursday the promotion of 10-year team member Ally Parsons to chief development and marketing officer.
According to a release, Parson will lead the Nashville-based nonprofit’s fundraising and strategic communications initiatives, while overseeing stakeholder relationships and Second Harvest's external affairs team working on philanthropy, marketing, brand management and volunteer engagement.
Parsons began her work with Second Harvest in 2011 as a marketing manager, overseeing the organization’s social media presence and website. In 2014, she took on a larger role as director of marketing and communications, leading to a senior position in 2017. In this role, Parsons broke fundraising records for the marketing team.
Parsons will report to President and CEO Nancy Keil and serve on the executive leadership team.
“I am thrilled to have Ally step into her new role and continue her growth within Second Harvest as we work to address food insecurity in our communities,” Keil said in the release. “Ally has consistently demonstrated excellence in her work, compassion in how she leads and a strong commitment to helping those less fortunate. Her experience and background are top-notch, and I look forward to what the future brings with her in this new role.”
