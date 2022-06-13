The Brentwood Police Department and the Metro Nashville Police will conduct a joint-sobriety checkpoint on the night of Friday, June 17.
The checkpoint will take place on Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood, and will coincide with the second anniversary of the death of late Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza who was killed in the early morning hours of June 18, 2020, by a drunk driver.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office will also conduct a sobriety checkpoint on June 17 on Franklin Road, as well as extra traffic patrols throughout the weekend.
According to Tennessee state law, law enforcement agencies are required to publicly announce checkpoints prior to their implementation.
