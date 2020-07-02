Sunset Road in Brentwood will be closed from the Ragsdale Road intersection north to Colonel Winstead Drive on Monday, July 6, beginning at 5:30 a.m. until as late as 8 p.m.
According to a city news release, the road will remain open from Colonel Winstead Drive to Concord Road, and in the case of inclement weather on Monday, the closure will be pushed back one day to Tuesday, July 7 during the same time.
The closure will allow crews to continue the Sunset Road widening project that began a year ago and is scheduled to be completed later this summer.
"Monday’s work will connect the new roadway project to the section completed in 2018." Capital Projects Coordinator Jeff Donegan said in a news release, "In order to be able to complete all the work on this section in one day, our crews will begin with equipment around daylight. Residents may hear some extra noise, but again, we hope to complete this work in one day, weather permitting.”
The city advises that residents who live nearby should plan to take an alternate route to avoid the shutdown.
Once completed, Sunset Road will be widened to three lanes and include a 10-foot wide, multi-use trail along the west side of the road, from Owl Creek to Concord Road.This multi-use trail will connect to an trail along Concord Road.
According to the city, the $8.9 million project is paid for from the Capital Projects Fund.
