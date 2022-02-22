Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is calling for tougher sanctions on Russia following the continued provocations in the country's potential invasion of Ukraine.
With the world on watch to see if Russian leader Vladimir Putin will indeed advance his troops for a full-fledged invasion of the Ukraine, Blackburn is joining the chorus of U.S. leaders who want President Joe Biden to take a harder stance on Russia by way of more severe sanctions.
“Vladimir Putin wants nothing more than to return to the days of the old Soviet Union, and he has made it clear he will attack the national security of the U.S. and our partners to make it happen," Blackburn said.
"Meanwhile, Joe Biden has refused to take meaningful action, and his weakness has emboldened Moscow. Last year, I urged President Biden to take decisive action by sending Ukraine the lethal assistance they need to defend themselves and imposing sanctions before it was too late."
Per The New York Times, Biden's White House has issued limited sanctions so far onto the rebel-controlled regions of Ukraine, which are controlled by Russia already, with a wait-and-see approach seeming to be the stance of Biden and other world leaders when it comes to a more firm response to Russia.
Tensions have mounted even more this week after Putin acknowledged those two regions that have broken away from Ukraine, which sparked those initial sanctions.
Per ABC News, the sanctions will come via an executive order that "that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the two Ukrainian regions under the control of Russian-backed separatists, Donetsk and Luhansk."
The order "will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," per ABC News.
Diplomacy has been the throughline in Biden's efforts to talk Russia out of any invasion. Though, tougher sanctions would be almost guaranteed if Russa indeed furthered its troops out of the two rebel-controlled regions where they are already present and started its threatened invasion in full.
Biden's administration has promised for "swift and severe" actions should Russia ignore demands to stand down, with some previewed actions involving financial punishment in cutting Russia's biggest banks off from the global economy, semiconductor restrictions and potentially arming an Ukrainian insurgency to fend off Russian troops.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the initial sanctions are only the start to the Biden admin's planned response to Russia.
"These measures," Psaki said Monday, "are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine.
"[The U.S.] will also soon announce additional measures related to [Monday's] blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments."
Blackburn, though, said she feels that the time is now to go ahead and implement those harsh punishments.
"I’ll say it again: It’s far past time for the Biden administration to immediately impose severe sanctions — including on the Nord Stream II pipeline — and remove Russia from the SWIFT international banking system," she said. "The President of the United States must not sit back and allow Putin to have the upper hand.”
ABC News reported that "Biden said Friday the U.S. had 'reason to believe' that Russia would invade 'within days.'"
Though, he and other world leaders continue to pursue a diplomatic solution with hope that it will persuade Putin to stand down his troops. As of Monday, Russia appears "cool" to the idea of continued diplomatic talks, including a potential summit between Biden and Putin brokered by France's Emmanuel Macron.
