U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) voiced the frustration shared by many of her colleagues about the way Monday's news about the Supreme Court's pending decision to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked to the public.
Monday night, Politico reported the bombshell exclusive that the court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would stifle abortion rights at the federal level and return the jurisdiction rights to the states.
Politico obtained an initial majority draft from Justice Samuel Alito that would signal an end to Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that made abortion legal at the federal level, and fellow abortion-driven decision Planned Parenthood vs. Casey.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito writes in the document, labeled as the “Opinion of the Court.” “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
It's very rare, though not without some precedent, for a verdict to leak out of the Supreme Court, and many Republican figures are outraged at the leak. In fact, 1973's verdict on Roe v. Wade itself leaked before it was formally announced by the court, though the circumstances are a bit different than now.
Chief Justice John Roberts announced an investigation into the leak Tuesday as the court confirmed the authenticity of the document.
Blackburn, a staunch pro-life advocate and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement that she feels the unknown leaker should be punished for their actions.
"Our concern is with the fact that there is a leaker who took it upon themselves to try to do damage to a justice [Alito], to the Court, who decided that they should be able to leak a working paper, a conversation between justices that they have as they work to reach a decision," Blackburn said.
"I am pleased that an investigation is being conducted by the Marshal of the Court ... it is imperative to find out who decided to leak this, who is a political activist inside the court that decided to leak this, do this damage, and they should be punished to the full extent of the law."
