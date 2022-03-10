Senator Marsha Blackburn had her official meeting with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Thursday, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court to replace retiring justice Stephen Breyer.
With Blackburn's placement on the Senate Judiciary Committee, she will be part of the formal hearings on Jackson's nomination before votes are held.
“Today, I met with Judge Jackson and remain committed to thoroughly vetting her writings, rulings and record," she said in a statement. "A justice must be committed to upholding the rule of law and Constitution as written."
Though it is unknown when hearings will be scheduled as Democrats and Republicans go back-and-forth on a timeline, they'll likely be held before the 2022 mid-term elections.
Brown would be confirmed to the bench with a 50-50 tie in the Senate if no Republican senators approve her nomination, giving Biden his first Supreme Court justice confirmation since taking office and keeping the balance on the court to a 6-3 Republican majority.
Blackburn has already expressed her distaste in the timing of Biden's announcement for the nomination as it coincided with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
“President Biden’s announcement just days after an unprovoked full scale invasion by Russia is extremely inappropriate,” Blackburn said last month. “Once again, Biden is putting the demands of the radical progressive left ahead of what is best for our nation.
"However, I cannot hold President Biden’s failure to lead our nation against his nominee. I do plan on meeting with the President’s nominee in person, and thoroughly vetting her record to determine if she is a person of high character."
