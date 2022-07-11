During a campaign rally Sunday at The Factory at Franklin, Tennessee Majority Leader Jack Johnson championed the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe. V. Wade.
When asked if he would support future exemptions to Tennessee’s strict abortion laws in cases of rape or incest, the state senator declined to take a stance.
The rally was Johnson’s 16th annual Boots & Jeans, BBQ & Beans event, a campaign event held annually at the popular dining and retail center in Franklin. Among the guest speakers this year included Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Rep. Mark Green, Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally.
With hundreds of people in attendance, Johnson used the event in part to championed Republican leadership in both Tennessee and across the country, while also sharing warnings of what he feared “woke leftists” would do were Republicans to fail to regain majority power in the upcoming midterm elections.
“There's radical woke leftists out there that have a different vision for our state and our nation, and we have to stand up and fight them,” Johnson said.
“They want to raise your taxes, they want to have abortion on-demand up until the moment of birth, they want to indoctrinate your kids with critical race theory... we won't stand for that in Tennessee; not now, not ever!”
Johnson also touched on the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade.
“I know that you're all aware of the recent Supreme Court decision relative to Roe. v. Wade, and I want to tell you something: legislation that we had already passed is now in effect, and Tennessee is the safest place in the world to be an unborn child,” Johnson said to thunderous applause.
Passed in 2020, Johnson was referring to SB 2196, also known as the heartbeat bill, which outlawed abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks. The bill saw immediate challenges in court due to the former precedent set by Roe. v. Wade, which itself established broad protections for abortion access during the first 12-week trimester of a pregnancy.
With Roe. v. Wade overturned on June 24, the heartbeat bill went into full effective immediately.
Additionally, Tennessee legislators also passed a trigger ban law in 2019 known as the Human Life Protection Act, which outright bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy. Set to go into effect July 24, the bill makes an exemption for cases in which death or serious injury to the mother may result from a pregnancy, but includes no exemptions for cases of rape or incest.
Following a brief speech from Green praising Johnson’s leadership, Blackburn also spoke about the Supreme Court, thanking them for the “great job they have done.”
“As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, every day I say thank you God for the U.S. Supreme Court,” Blackburn said.
“Thank you for the great job that they have done to protect our First Amendment, to protect our religious liberty, to protect the Second Amendment, and to issue rulings that are calling the out-of-control agencies into check.”
Blackburn has previously vowed to support future legislation further limiting access to abortion in the United States during a June 28 visit to Williamson County.
Following the rally, Johnson was asked by the Home Page whether he would support future legislation carving out exemptions to Tennessee’s strict abortion laws for cases of rape or incest.
Johnson didn't offer a stance either way on such exemptions, but did say that he thinks Tennessee’s current abortion law “is good legislation,” and that he was “confident” conversations about abortion laws would continue.
“As I said on the stage tonight, I truly believe that we'll make Tennessee one of the safest places in the world for an unborn child, and so I think those are good bills,” Johnson said.
“I like what we have in place now, I think it's good legislation. The trigger bill will go into effect on July 24, but I'm confident that there will be conversations about various aspects of that, in all 50 states… and that's the way it should be.”
Johnson will face Tennessee Stands leader and Franklin resident Gary Humble in the race to become the Republican nominee for Tennessee’s 27th District.
The state primary election will be held on Aug. 4. The early voting period will be held from July 15-30, with the voter registration deadline for the state primary election having passed on July 5.
To check if you’re registered to vote, click here. To view sample state primary election ballots in Williamson County, click here.
