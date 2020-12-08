U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn announced on Tuesday the launch of a new podcast.
Called Freedom Rings, the podcast will touch on issues deemed by Blackburn to be a threat to freedom. The podcast launched today with three episodes ranging from 12-17 minutes, and the first episodes feature a range of guests such as Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Florida Sen. Rick Scott.
"At such a critical time in our nation’s history, the consistent message of my new podcast, Freedom Rings, is one I hope many Americans take to heart,” Blackburn said in a statement.
“We discuss my five-word mission statement: faith, family, freedom, hope and opportunity, with great patriots who are seeking to advance the conservative cause and who are working to ensure every American has the opportunity to live the American Dream.”
The podcast can be listened to for free on Spotify, or online by clicking here.
