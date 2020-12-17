The Senate Democratic Caucus — one member stronger after flipping a Nashville seat this year — on Thursday decided to keep in place its leadership team ahead of the 2021 legislative term.
The six-member caucus unanimously voted to keep Nashville Sen. Jeff Yarbro as minority leader and Memphis Sen. Raumesh Akbari as caucus chair.
Nashville Sen. Brenda Gilmore is remaining as floor leader.
The group picked the newest member of the caucus, Heidi Campbell of Nashville, as a nominee for the Fiscal Review Committee.
The Senate Democrats were not alone in keeping leadership teams in place. House and Senate Republicans both decided to keep their leadership teams in place, while House Democrats kept minority leader Karen Camper while electing Nashville Rep. Vincent Dixie as caucus chair, succeeding Nashville Rep. Mike Stewart, who decided not to seek the post again.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
