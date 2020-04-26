A senior vice president for Brentwood-based hospice and palliative care company Compassus has received the organization’s highest individual honor for her passion and integrity.
Synthia Cathcart, SVP of clinical services who has been with Compassus for 30 years, was awarded the company’s prestigious Carlos Burruel Compassus Core Values Award during its annual awards ceremony in early March.
According to a press release from the company, Cathcart represents the Compassus core values of compassion, integrity and excellence every day through her leadership and commitment to the company’s mission to treat those at the end of life with dignity and high-quality care.
“When I think about a person who has made the largest singular impact on our organization, Synthia immediately comes to mind,” Compassus CEO Jim Deal said. “Throughout her more than 30-year tenure with our organization, Synthia has defined the way Compassus delivers care. Not only has she been instrumental in developing the policies and procedures guiding our care model, she embodies the characteristics and passion for our mission that we value in our colleagues.”
Since returning from the conference and awards ceremony in San Antonio, Cathcart has worked tirelessly as the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold. She has been instrumental in preparing more than 4,000 Compassus colleagues to safely protect themselves and serve others in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis.
Cathcart began her career as a hospice nurse providing care at the patient bedside and quickly grew into leadership as Compassus evolved. She assumed the role of vice president of quality in 2006 and has served as senior vice president of clinical services since 2013.
In addition to her daily responsibilities, Cathcart is committed to developing the leadership potential of her Compassus colleagues. She regularly facilitates leadership training programming and has helped standardize the company’s care delivery models to ensure the organization provides the same level of high-quality care to patients and families across its 130 locations in 29 states.
The Carlos Burruel Compassus Core Values Award is presented annually to a Compassus colleague “in recognition of a personal and professional character and heart imbued with compassion, integrity and excellence, evidenced in every interaction with patients, families and colleagues, and worthy of universal admiration and respect.”
“Recognizing colleagues with the Carlos Burruel Award is one of the highlights of my job,” Deal said. “I am honored to present this year’s award to Synthia, who always goes out of her way to help others succeed. She truly lives up to the values for which this award stands.”
