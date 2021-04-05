The Williamson County Parks and Recreation department hosts a variety of programs at recreation centers across Williamson County for seniors of all ages and activity levels including art, fitness, nature and sport programs.
In April, even more senior programs return with monthly Bingo events offered at recreation centers in either Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville or Spring Hill. Senior Lounge hours resume on weekdays at facilities in Fairview and Franklin.
And Senior Movie Matinees will hit the screen in April at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.
Advanced registration is required for all activities, and program sizes and participation are limited to meet social distancing and safety requirements.
For more information and to register, visit the WCPR website at www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Seniors” tab or contact Carrie Cartwright Olson at [email protected] or by calling 615-786-0186, ext. 2519.
