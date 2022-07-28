Popular makeup and beauty store Sephora is setting up shop in two of Williamson County's Kohl's locations.
The Franklin and Spring Hill stores will soon welcome "Sephora at Kohl's," with a grand opening set for both additions on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
"Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora," according to a press release.
"There, Sephora-trained Beauty Advisors offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products, while testing and discovery zones serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products."
Six new "prestige" beauty brands, Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa were added to the Sephora at Kohl’s assortment this spring.
"Within all Sephora at Kohl’s locations, shoppers will find a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, including coveted beauty brands such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care," says the release.
The Spring Hill and Franklin stores are two of 400 Sephora at Kohl’s store openings planned nationwide this year.
