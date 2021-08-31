The next FrankTalks, scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13, at the Williamson campus of Columbia State Community College, will be in two parts on the same theme.
First, the program hosted by Franklin Tomorrow will feature a further discussion on the results of the recent Civic Index process. Afterwards, the bulk of the event will be given to Samar S. Ali, a research professor of Political Science and Law at Vanderbilt University, the founding president and CEO of Millions of Conversations, and co-chair of the Vanderbilt Project on Unity & American Democracy.
Her topic will be "Common Values, Shared Future: Pathway to Unity."
FrankTalks will be held in the Community Room in Building A at Columbia State beginning at 9 a.m. for coffee and networking. The program will begin at 9:30 and last until around 10:45.
Franklin Tomorrow will present a more in-depth report on the results of its recent Civic Index initiative, which invited participants to reflect on the presence of seven components of civic capital in the community.
As a conflict-resolution practitioner, Ali is a recipient of the White House Fellows IMPACT Award and Vanderbilt University’s Young Alumni Professional Achievement Award. Working at the intersection of national security, civil rights and economic development, Ali served as a White House Fellow in President Obama’s administration and as assistant commissioner of International Affairs in Tennessee Gov. Haslam’s administration.
Per Columbia State’s policy for fall 2021 semester, masks are required indoors for employees, students and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Those attending are asked to park in the multi-level parking garage at the campus. Columbia State is located at 1228 Liberty Pike in Franklin.
FrankTalks is presented monthly in conjunction with Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank as a program of Franklin Tomorrow.
