Sydnee Floyd, a senior at Ravenwood High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood, per a release.
She was recommended by P.E.O. Tennessee State Chapter E (Nashville).
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for what its says are exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The organization says the highly competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who "exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success."
Floyd was an academic standout at Ravenwood with extensive involvement in student council, yearbook, Make a Wish and Best Buddies.
However, it was her significant work in our larger community that was most impressive to the organization, including founding and serving as executive director of her own nonprofit, Jumbled Dreams, Changing Lives, to provide assistance to Nashville’s community of those experiencing homelessness.
In five years under Floyd’s leadership, Jumbled Dreams, Changing Lives has partnered with more than 25 nonprofits and recruited over 200 student volunteers. Together, they have collected and contributed over 15,000 articles of clothing, 50,000 toiletries, 100,000 pounds of food and raised more than $15,000. Sydnee will attend Belmont University in the fall to study biology.
Chapter E has been a part of the Nashville community since it was organized in 1946.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) says it has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years.
To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.