Update (12:31 p.m., March 3): At least 22 people are dead after a devastating tornado ripped through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning, leaving hundreds displaced from their homes and dozens of buildings damaged or destroyed.
An emergency shelter had been established at the Nashville Farmers' Market, but was cleared out after the building lost power. People taking shelter there are being moved to the Centennial Sportsplex. Metro Nashville Public Schools are closed today, along with all non-essential Metro Nashville offices.
"Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated," Mayor John Cooper said in a statement this morning. "My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let's come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger. I am currently working with those at the Emergency Operations Center and receiving regular updates and damage assessment reports. I am also working closely with federal contacts on all recovery assistance options. A more comprehensive media update is coming up this morning."
TENTH UPDATE: As of 5:32 a.m., @NashSevereWx said that the storm threat is over, though southeast Williamson County could still be in lightning range.
NINTH UPDATE: The National Weather Service has cancelled its tornado watch for Williamson and Davidson Counties after an original 6:00 a.m. call time, per @NashSevereWx.
Some strong winds in far southeast Williamson County/College Grove seem to be all that's left of the early morning's storms that swept over the county.
@NashSevereWx shared at 5:10 a.m. that "far southeast Will Co subject to 50 MPH straight line winds. Includes College Grove. For the rest of Will Co and all of Nashville, the worst is over, expect rain and a few lightning strikes over the next hour or so."
Weather.com estimates right now rain will end in the county around 8:00 a.m.
EIGHTH UPDATE: The 'significant weather advisory' given by the National Weather Service for Brentwood and Nolensville Tuesday morning has lapsed, with the heavy storms beginning to wind down in the county.
@NashSevereWx says lightning is a concern going ahead, but that there is no threat of a tornado or severe weather at the moment.
The radar cited in the message shows storms still over Williamson County, but lacking the severity they had earlier in the morning.
Though, I-40 from mile markers 226-244 in Lebanon is closed in both directions, per TDOT, due to downed power lines and overturned traffic trailers from the night's tornado and storm damage.
As of 5:03 a.m., neither the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency nor the Franklin Police Department had issued an update on the non-emergency lines being restored for use.
9-1-1 is recommended for emergencies or immediate attention.
SEVENTH UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a 'significant weather advisory' to northeastern Williamson County about a storm heading into the area as of 4:01 a.m., per @NashSevereWx.
It's expected to have pea size hail and wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible, per NWS, as is flooding due to torrential rain.
The 'strong thunderstorm' was pushing up toward Bellevue as of 4:01 a.m.
The Brentwood and Nolensville areas are told to be on alert in the notice from NWS.
SIXTH UPDATE: @NashSevereWx has said that the 2:30 a.m. wave of storms that had been passing through Williamson County Tuesday morning has passed on.
"First wave of Will Co storms passed through," the service reported.
"Second wave yet to come. Not expecting them to be strong, but at this point, I'm not trusting any of these storms."
The county is still under a tornado watch from the National Weather Service until 6 a.m.
Per @NashSevereWx, NWS has issued in Nashville a Severe Thunderstorm Warning through 4:15 a.m. This has since been lifted.
FIFTH UPDATE: The National Weather Service has extended the tornado watch in Williamson and Davidson Counties to 6 a.m. Tuesday, per @NashSevereWx.
As for the storm moving through the county at 2:53 a.m., the service reports that the "storm in Franklin had strong straight line winds and some pea sized hail, moved across 65, now heading for East Williamson, Nolensville and Cane Ridge. There is no evidence of tornado."
Also, I-40 in Lebanon is currently experiencing closures due to the tornado pushing through that area and causing damage. There is no word on when it will reopen.
FOURTH UPDATE: The storms pushing into Williamson County now are not considered to be tornadic, as of 2:45 a.m., per @NashSevereWx.
"Storm in Will Co staying strong but sub-severe and not tornadic," the service said. "Storm north of I-40 not surprisingly maintaining iffy strength and/or weakening; the supercell earlier removed most of the available energy from the atmosphere."
The service also reports of some small hail in Leiper's Fork. The cell moving into Franklin could carry some hail.
They reiterate there is no suspicion of a tornado at this time.
The storms going into Franklin carry no warning, per @NashSevereWx.
"You may hear small hail or heavy raindrops pinging your windows, along with gusty winds, but no tornado concerns currently as it moves toward Cool Springs and Brentwood and Nolensville," the service shared.
THIRD UPDATE: @NashSevereWx says a thunderstorm with "cloud to ground lightning" is now entering western Williamson County as of 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
"No warning on it, doesn't have a tornadic supercell structure to it, both good news," the message said. "Very heavy rain but no compelling evidence of hail."
"We do not see evidence/suspicion of tornado in either approaching cell," a second message from @NashSevereWx shared as the storm front begins to push into the county.
They cite the cloud to ground lightning as the main concern of this newest cell.
Strong winds also look to be a concern with this latest front.
"Few pockets of 50-60 MPH winds may be reaching the surface in Will Co at 235 AM per TBNA radar," a message said at 2:35 a.m. "There is no evidence of rotation or tornado. Lots of CG lightning with very heavy rain."
SECOND UPDATE: @NashSevereWx said the next push should arrive in the western part of Williamson County at around 3:00 a.m.
"The storm may be strong or severe," they said in a Tweet.
They estimate it will arrive in Williamson County after 3 a.m. and said that "hail, strong winds" are the main concern at the moment.
Via Twitter, Franklin Police also urged residents that non-emergency phone lines are currently down and to call 9-1-1 for all police, fire and medical assistance.
The Williamson County Department of Emergency Communication confirmed the outage and said they're working to get the lines back up.
FIRST UPDATE: A second storm cell may push more toward Williamson County between 4:00 and 6:00 a.m.
Local weather reporting service @NashSevereWx says they expect a "new line of storms" to develop between Nashville and Williamson County between the hours of 4:00-6:00 a.m. Tuesday.
"Those South of I-40 haven't had anything tonight; there, storms may be strong to severe," the service says.
Davidson County has also been issued a flash flood warning until 3:30 a.m. by the National Weather Service.
Original story below.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Williamson County that does not expire, as of now, until 3:00 a.m.
A tornado was confirmed to touch down in areas like Downtown Nashville and Mt. Juliet and was moving east toward Lebanon, Tenn., as of 1:00 a.m.
Nashville was under a tornado warning until roughly 1:00 a.m., but Williamson County has not been activated past the "tornado watch" level.
Rain and storms are expected through the morning hours.
The fiercest part of the current storm front was north of the Williamson County area when it hit Nashville in its first wave.
