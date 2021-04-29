In celebration of Goodwill Week that will happen May 3-7, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee will host numerous events at its nine Career Solutions centers across the region.
As part of the week, an open house and job fair is slated for its Nolensville Road Career Solutions Center in Brentwood.
According to a press release from Goodwill Industries, the Brentwood center is a newly established hub for Goodwill’s efforts to serve the Spanish-speaking populations of Middle Tennessee. A bilingual career coach based at the center will provide career services and classes in Spanish and conduct outreach to the Hispanic community.
Every year during the first full week of May, Goodwill organizations across the U.S. and Canada observe Goodwill Week to highlight the defining principle of Goodwill’s mission — transforming lives through the power of work.
“This year — perhaps more than any other — there is reason to share the word about our nonprofit mission of changing lives through education, training and employment,” said Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee President and CEO Matthew Bourlakas. “As we emerge from the pandemic into a transformed economy, thousands of people in our communities will be in need of meaningful work. Goodwill can help, and Goodwill Week will demonstrate some of the many ways we do that.”
Goodwill Week activities planned by the Goodwill Career Solutions Center at 6708 Nolensville Road in Brentwood include:
- 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 4:Outdoor community event at Casa Azafran, 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville. Connect with Goodwill career coaches and learn about Goodwill’s free employment services.
- 1-2 p.m. Thursday, May 6: Resume-writing class at the Career Solutions Center.
- 2-3 p.m. Thursday, May 6: Interviewing for Work class at the Career Solutions Center.
- Friday, May 7
○ 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Job fair at the Career Solutions Center featuring at least three employers, including Ajax Turner, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint and Bargain Hunt.
○ 10 a.m.-3 p.m: Community open house at the Career Solutions Center. Meet the career coaches, learn about Goodwill’s free employment services and tour the Career Solutions Center and adjacent Goodwill store. There will be giveaways and drawings for Goodwill gift cards.
A complete schedule of Goodwill Week events at all Career Solutions Centers can be found at www.giveit2goodwill.org/goodwillweek.
